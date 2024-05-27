Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock Position Increased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Genpact by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Genpact by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Genpact by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 18,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Performance

G stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on G. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

