GitLab (GTLB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 3rd. Analysts expect GitLab to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect GitLab to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GTLB opened at $55.17 on Monday. GitLab has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528 in the last 90 days. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

