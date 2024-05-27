Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 197 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

CCI stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.12. 2,094,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,353. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

