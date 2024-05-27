Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 2,836 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 995.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSU traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $34.32. 107,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,223. The firm has a market cap of $957.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $34.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.08.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.