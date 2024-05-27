Glassman Wealth Services Buys 1,423 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 144.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $109,990,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,505 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,275 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,299,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,249,000 after buying an additional 1,413,786 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,493. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

