Glassman Wealth Services Buys 290 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.56. 2,701,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average is $59.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.64%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

