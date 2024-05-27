Glassman Wealth Services Decreases Holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMF. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 213,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 182.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $255,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 21.2% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TMF traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,110,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,473,647. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $81.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average of $53.53.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

