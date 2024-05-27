Glassman Wealth Services Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,609,804,000 after buying an additional 1,412,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,099,000 after buying an additional 282,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,292,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,561,000 after acquiring an additional 292,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,800,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,665,450. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

