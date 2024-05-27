Glassman Wealth Services Decreases Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 197,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 85,847 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,495,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 352,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,717,000 after buying an additional 54,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after buying an additional 62,901 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JAAA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,136. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2699 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

