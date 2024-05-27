Glassman Wealth Services Grows Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 208.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Kenvue were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HSBC increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.35. 24,363,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,856,299. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion and a PE ratio of 24.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

