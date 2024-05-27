Glassman Wealth Services Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in General Mills were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

General Mills Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,195,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.45. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $85.84.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

