Glassman Wealth Services Has $103,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,972 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $813,701,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,453,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,208,000 after acquiring an additional 715,421 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,372,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,723,000 after acquiring an additional 72,880 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,758,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,775,000 after acquiring an additional 223,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,609,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,912,000 after acquiring an additional 57,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.09. 2,098,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.06.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

