Glassman Wealth Services Has $111,000 Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.24. 183,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,400. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.68. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.