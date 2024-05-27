Glassman Wealth Services Has $58,000 Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Markel Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 1,272.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,520.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,618.29. The stock had a trading volume of 28,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,734. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,530.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,467.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

