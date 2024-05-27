Glassman Wealth Services Has $69,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $64.26. 10,385,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,316,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $82.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.