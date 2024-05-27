Glassman Wealth Services Has $74,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in General Motors were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 48,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,606 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.11. 7,373,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,134,313. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.17. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

