Glassman Wealth Services Has $78,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $821,151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after purchasing an additional 729,262 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 555.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 615,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,104,000 after purchasing an additional 521,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 22.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,949,000 after purchasing an additional 451,864 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 29.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,786,000 after purchasing an additional 256,326 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.75.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $272.39. The stock had a trading volume of 665,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,293. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $312.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.51.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

