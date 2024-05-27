Glassman Wealth Services Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $34.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,208,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,729,250. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $34.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 85,910 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,360,270.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 85,910 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,360,270.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,093,652 shares of company stock worth $2,893,105,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

