Glassman Wealth Services Invests $101,000 in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Glassman Wealth Services owned about 0.08% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000.

Get BlackRock Flexible Income ETF alerts:

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BINC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 222,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,856. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.93. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.