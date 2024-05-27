Glassman Wealth Services Lowers Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Valero Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after purchasing an additional 517,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,428,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,651,000 after purchasing an additional 121,057 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,449 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.87.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.42. 1,794,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,740. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.50 and a 200 day moving average of $145.28. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.