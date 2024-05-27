Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 509 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Newmont were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Newmont Stock Up 1.8 %

NEM stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,232,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,793,465. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.48. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

