Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 895 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on C. HSBC raised their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.66.
Citigroup Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE C traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,424,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,747,213. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Citigroup
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.