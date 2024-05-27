Glassman Wealth Services Raises Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 535,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,949,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $1,441,564.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,949,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,324 shares of company stock valued at $51,386,281 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.47. 4,497,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,009. The company has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.74 and a 12-month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

