Glassman Wealth Services Reduces Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in DTE Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 129,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 35,189 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.30.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,965. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $117.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

