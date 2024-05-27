Glassman Wealth Services Reduces Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.14. 497,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average is $84.79.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

