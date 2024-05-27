Glassman Wealth Services Reduces Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,848,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ED stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.43. 1,639,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,451. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.60 and its 200 day moving average is $91.01.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

