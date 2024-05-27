Glassman Wealth Services Sells 202 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,033,000 after buying an additional 424,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,189,000 after buying an additional 1,123,755 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $444,821,000 after buying an additional 483,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,045,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,138,000 after purchasing an additional 126,602 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $1,407,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,272.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $1,407,387.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,382. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.14.

NYSE:LH traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.65. 724,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.09 and a 200 day moving average of $215.21.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

