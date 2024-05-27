Glassman Wealth Services Sells 35 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $1,563,020,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,917 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,915 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $106,638,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,918,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,895,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,326 shares of company stock worth $80,147,130 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ PANW traded up $10.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $321.60. 4,714,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,162,855. The firm has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.56. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.17 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

