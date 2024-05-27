Glassman Wealth Services Sells 418 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in AppLovin were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,453 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 4,805.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,066 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $43,973,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 224.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,202,000 after acquiring an additional 522,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 12,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $1,007,772.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,236,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,711,904.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 12,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $1,007,772.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,236,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,711,904.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,722,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,624,224 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.15. 5,051,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on APP. UBS Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AppLovin from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

