Glassman Wealth Services Sells 42 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $295.83. 228,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.72. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $215.51 and a 52-week high of $297.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

