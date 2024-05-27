Glassman Wealth Services Sells 744 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,450,000 after buying an additional 9,372,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,414,000 after buying an additional 2,852,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after buying an additional 1,017,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,972,000. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,981,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.76. 365,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,332. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

