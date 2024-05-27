Glassman Wealth Services Takes $49,000 Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.20. 248,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,692. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $278.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.