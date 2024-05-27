Glassman Wealth Services Takes $68,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,323,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 92,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 46,958 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.95. 674,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,572. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $66.13. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.36.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.