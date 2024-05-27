Glassman Wealth Services Takes $74,000 Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FELC. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,149,000. AAF Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FELC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.62. 288,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,288. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

