Glassman Wealth Services Takes Position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced International ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:FENI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 47,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,555. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.