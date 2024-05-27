Golar LNG (GLNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.40. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 15.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.85 million. On average, analysts expect Golar LNG to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $26.88 on Monday. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $27.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -62.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -232.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

