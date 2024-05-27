Great Wall Motor Company Limited (GWLLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.33 on July 11th

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3292 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.
Great Wall Motor Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GWLLY opened at $18.43 on Monday. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97.
About Great Wall Motor
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Great Wall Motor
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.