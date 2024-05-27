Griffon Co. (GFF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 20th

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.
Griffon has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Griffon has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Griffon to earn $5.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.
Griffon Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSE GFF opened at $67.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Griffon has a one year low of $31.27 and a one year high of $77.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GFF has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Griffon currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.
About Griffon
Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.
