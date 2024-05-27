Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

GH has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.60.

GH stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.92. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $41.06.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.65). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. The business had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia acquired 2,187 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,950,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,565,000 after buying an additional 146,902 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 568,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

