Guggenheim Cuts Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $55.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Endava in a research report on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.10 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.41.

Get Endava alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Endava

Endava Trading Down 3.1 %

DAVA stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.09. Endava has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 666.2% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,074,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Endava by 76.9% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 16.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,807,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,650,000 after purchasing an additional 256,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.