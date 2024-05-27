Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($5.40) per share.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $645.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.24 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a negative return on equity of 301.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. Hawaiian has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 10.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 129.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 112,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,620 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 96.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 62,835 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

