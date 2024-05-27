HC Wainwright Weighs in on Cytokinetics, Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.34). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.92) EPS.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $48.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.72. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,296,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,296,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,319,540 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

