Head to Head Comparison: Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -0.62% -39.40% Nikola N/A -113.18% -58.40%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million 0.43 -$742.00 million ($0.48) -20.83 Nikola $35.84 million 19.94 -$966.28 million ($1.06) -0.50

This table compares Lotus Technology and Nikola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lotus Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nikola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lotus Technology and Nikola, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nikola 0 2 2 0 2.50

Lotus Technology presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 30.00%. Nikola has a consensus price target of $1.33, suggesting a potential upside of 153.10%. Given Nikola’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than Lotus Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Nikola shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nikola beats Lotus Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lotus Technology



Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

About Nikola



Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector. In addition, it develops a network of hydrogen fueling stations; and offers BEV charging solutions for its FCEV and BEV customers, as well as other third-party customers. Further, its products include Nikola Tre Class 8 truck and the Nikola's Class 8 FCEV. Additionally, the company assembles, integrates, and commissions its vehicles in collaboration with its business partners and suppliers. Nikola Corporation founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

