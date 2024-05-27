HealthEquity (HQY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. HealthEquity has set its FY25 guidance at $2.79-2.96 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HQY stock opened at $79.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.53.

HQY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $211,265.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,904.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,823 shares of company stock worth $5,482,975 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

