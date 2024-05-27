Hess (NYSE:HES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.08.

HES stock opened at $151.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.75. Hess has a 52 week low of $124.27 and a 52 week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

