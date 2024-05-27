HP (HPQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $32.75 on Monday. HP has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06.

HP Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

About HP

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.