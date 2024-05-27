HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock opened at $32.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

