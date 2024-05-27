Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 306,613 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,891,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,613 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.26% of PayPal worth $177,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,176,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,467,552. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

