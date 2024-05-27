Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 60,945 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 758,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,945 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.27% of Ecolab worth $150,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $418,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.7% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.56.

Ecolab stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $234.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,889. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $236.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.67.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

