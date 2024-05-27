Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.18% of McKesson worth $107,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 427.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,080 shares of company stock worth $2,160,489. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock traded up $2.70 on Monday, reaching $560.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,698. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.18. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $373.28 and a 12-month high of $566.16. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

Read Our Latest Report on McKesson

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.